TUC statement on international arrest warrants for Hong Kong trade unionists in exile
The TUC expresses its deep concern at the actions of the Hong Kong police in issuing a warrant for, and offering a reward for information leading to, the arrest of Christopher Siu-Tat Mung after he addressed a conference of one of our sister centres in France, the CFDT.
For many years the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) fought for the rights of workers and for democratic values until, in 2021, it dissolved itself under extreme pressure from the HK authorities. Now those same authorities are attacking its former leaders to silence dissent.
Since 2020, and the implementation of the National Security Law (NSL), there has been an unprecedented wave of detentions, trials and punitive prison sentences aimed at pro-democracy political figures, journalists and activists. The International Labour Organisation stated in 2021 that the NSL must fully protect the rights of workers and their organisations.
We call on the Hong Kong government to respect the independence of the trade union movement, and to honour their right to the freedoms of association and expression, and to immediately rescind the reward for the arrest of trade unionists
