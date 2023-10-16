TUC Statement on Israel and Palestine

The Trades Union Congress is appalled by the escalating violence against civilians in Israel and Palestine.

We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas and their targeting of civilians in this recent escalation of violence. Nothing can justify such an attack.

We extend our condolences to those in the UK and beyond who have lost family and friends to violence. And we stand with those who oppose efforts to fuel antisemitism and anti-Muslim racism in the UK as a result of these events.

The killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas and the collective punishment of the people of Gaza by the Israeli government will do nothing to end the occupation or bring about peace. It is inconceivable that more than a million citizens will be able to safely evacuate northern Gaza within 24 hours, and this risks a humanitarian disaster.

We call on the UK government and international community to show leadership in promoting efforts to uphold international law and secure peace. The only way to resolve the situation in Israel and Palestine is through dialogue.

Finally, we reiterate our support for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace that is consistent with international law and is based on a two-state solution, security for both Israel and Palestine, and which promotes equality and respect for human and labour rights.