TUC statement on Palestine - March 2025

The TUC is appalled by the recent strikes by the Israeli military in Gaza, which have reportedly killed over 400 Palestinians, and threaten the collapse of the ceasefire agreement. These strikes come on the back of 15 months of military action by the IDF that killed and injured tens of thousands of innocent civilians, destroyed homes, hospitals, schools and universities and displaced hundreds of thousands. We echo statements by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, calling for the ceasefire to be respected.

In January, the UK government called for the ceasefire deal to be implemented in full. And in response to the recent bombing in Gaza, it called on the Israeli government to abide by its international obligations when it comes to humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza.

The TUC has long called for respect for international law and accountability.

The TUC reiterates its condemnation of the 7 October attacks by Hamas, and calls for the release of all hostages. We support genuine efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that is consistent with international law, and is based on a two-state solution, which promotes equality, democracy and respect for human and labour rights.

We call on the UK government to do everything it can to secure this peace, including immediate recognition of the state of Palestine, and an end to all licences for arms traded with Israel, meeting international law.