The TUC has today (Monday) has told Conservative and Lib Dem Peers to “get out of the way” and “stop trying to block” stronger rights for millions of workers.

Union body accuses Conservative and Lib Dem Peers of “doing the bidding of bad bosses” by voting to keep workers on zero hours contracts and allowing employers to sack workers unfairly

TUC urges government to “stand firm” as the Employment Rights Bill is set for parliamentary ping pong

The union body is urging the government to “stand firm” in the face of cynical attacks on the Employment Rights Bill, with the Bill set for parliamentary ping pong after Peers tried to dilute key workers’ rights in the Lords last week.

The TUC says the Tories and Lib Dems are doing the bidding of bad bosses by voting to keep workers on zero hours contracts and allowing employers six months to sack workers unfairly.

Conservative and Lib Dem Peers also voted to attack teaching assistants’ pay and exempt voluntary work on heritage railways from restrictions on employment of children.

The Bill will return to the House of Commons in September for MPs to consider the Lords’ amendments. The two houses will continue to vote on amendments in a process known as “ping-pong” until a way forward is agreed.

The TUC points out that a significant number of the Conservative Peers trying to block stronger rights for workers are Hereditary Peers.

Many of the amendments to the Bill seek to overturn the Labour government’s manifesto commitments, something the House of Lords has traditionally avoided.

Defying their own voters

The TUC says Conservative and Lib Dem peers are defying their parties’ own voters – and the public at large – by attempting to water down the Bill.

A recent TUC mega poll revealed huge support across the country and across the political spectrum – including Conservative voters – over key policies in the Bill.

According to the polling, every Conservative and Lib Dem seat has overwhelming support for banning zero hours contracts and statutory sick pay from day one.

The TUC says this shows “how out of touch” the Peers are.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

"It's time for Tory and Lib Dem Peers to get out of the way and stop trying to block stronger rights for millions of workers. “They are doing the bidding of bad bosses by voting to keep workers on zero hours contracts, allowing bosses to sack workers unfairly and attacking teaching assistants’ pay. “The sight of Hereditary Peers voting to block stronger workers’ rights belongs in another century. It’s plain wrong. "Banning zero-hours contracts and protecting workers from unfair dismissal are common-sense protections that the vast majority of the people, including Tory and Lib Dem voters, want to see become law. "These Peers are not just out of touch, they are actively defying their own voters – and the public at large. The government must stand firm in the face of cynical attacks and deliver the Employment Rights Bill in full.”

