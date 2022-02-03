TUC: This isn’t a serious plan for levelling up at work

Responding to the publication of the levelling up white paper, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“If we don’t level up at work, we won’t level up the country.

“But the government has failed to provide a serious plan to deliver decent well-paid jobs, in the parts of the UK that need them most.

"Insecure work and low pay are rife in modern Britain. And for far too many families hard work no longer pays.

“With the country facing a cost-of-living crisis, working families need action now to improve jobs and boost pay packets – especially after more than a decade of lost pay.

"Ministers should have announced a plan to get real wages rising – starting with a proper pay rise for all our key workers and the introduction of fair pay deals for low-paid industries.

“And they should have delivered the long-awaited employment bill to ban zero hours contracts – as well as new, meaningful investment in skills and good green jobs of the future.

"Without a plan to deliver decent work up and down the country, millions will struggle on, on low wages, and with poor health and prospects.”