TUC: This isn’t a serious plan for levelling up at work
Responding to the publication of the levelling up white paper, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“If we don’t level up at work, we won’t level up the country.
“But the government has failed to provide a serious plan to deliver decent well-paid jobs, in the parts of the UK that need them most.
"Insecure work and low pay are rife in modern Britain. And for far too many families hard work no longer pays.
“With the country facing a cost-of-living crisis, working families need action now to improve jobs and boost pay packets – especially after more than a decade of lost pay.
"Ministers should have announced a plan to get real wages rising – starting with a proper pay rise for all our key workers and the introduction of fair pay deals for low-paid industries.
“And they should have delivered the long-awaited employment bill to ban zero hours contracts – as well as new, meaningful investment in skills and good green jobs of the future.
"Without a plan to deliver decent work up and down the country, millions will struggle on, on low wages, and with poor health and prospects.”
Recent polling published by the TUC found the British public’s number one priority for levelling up is more and better jobs.
The TUC polling, conducted by YouGov, reveals that the most popular priority for levelling up, chosen by one in two Britons, is increasing the number and quality of jobs available.
Increasing the number and quality of jobs is popular across the political spectrum. Half (49 per cent) of those who voted Conservative in the 2019 general election picked it as their top priority, along with more than half of Labour voters (56 per cent) and Lib Dem voters (54 per cent).
- YouGov conducted an online survey of 1,656 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26-27 January 2022. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
