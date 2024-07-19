WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Tolpuddle Martyrs’ Festival opens its doors in rural Dorset
Thousands of trade unionists are attending the Tolpuddle Martyrs’ Festival this weekend (19-21 July).
The family-friendly event beginning today (Friday), and running until Sunday, commemorates six Dorset farmworkers transported to Australia after forming a union in 1834.
Business and Employment Minister Justin Madders, who holds the government’s New Deal brief, will address the event on Sunday afternoon, speaking after TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak.
Other speakers include Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham, TUC President Matt Wrack and Palestinian Ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot.
The music programme this year includes performances by Zimbabwe streetbeat band Gonora Sounds, Wirral punk-pop She Drew The Gun, nu-metal ravers No Good Boyo, genre-bending Alt Bik Era and Welsh-Nigerian R&B artist Kima Otung.
There will also be an international tent showcasing important campaigns and struggles from around the world, and the organise and solidarity Tents, where festival goers can participate in hands-on workshops and training.
Other entertainment over the weekend includes DJ sessions, the popular comedy show, open mic sessions, and the ever-fantastic kids’ area, with face-painting, pizza making and more to keep the kids (and the big kids) happy.
TUC South West regional secretary Ines Lage said:
“Tolpuddle is a key event in the trade union calendar, attracting a diverse crowd of people from all over the world.
"Fundamentally, this festival is a celebration of working people's power and their ability to achieve effective and transformational change.
“From the right to join a union at work, the right to a fair wage, the right to fair and equal treatment and respect at work, and so much more.
“This year we follow a general election that voted overwhelmingly for a change of government and a Prime Minister that has committed to bringing a new employment bill in its first 100 days.
“Such a dramatic boost to working people's lives will truly be game-changing.
“So, our festival will be brimming with hope and expectation as well as the opportunity for thousands of activists to regroup, refresh and energise themselves as we continue to grow the movement."
Entry and camping passes are no longer available online but are still available at the gate. For more information about the festival, visit: www.tolpuddlemartyrs.org.uk/festival
Editors note
-
About the Tolpuddle Martyrs: The Martyrs were six agricultural workers who in 1834 agreed not to accept wages below a certain amount. They were arrested, charged with swearing a secret oath, and sentenced to seven years’ transportation to Australia. A grassroots campaign successfully overturned the sentences and they were brought back home. For more information please visit: https://www.tolpuddlemartyrs.org.uk/
-
About the festival: The Tolpuddle Martyrs’ Festival 2024 runs from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 July. Music and entertainment alongside topical debates are spread across the three days, culminating in a celebratory procession of trade unions, banners and thousands of supporters commemorating the legacy of the Tolpuddle Martyrs of Dorset. Speeches and music will follow.
