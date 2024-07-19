TUC - Tolpuddle Martyrs’ Festival opens its doors in rural Dorset

The family-friendly event beginning today (Friday), and running until Sunday, commemorates six Dorset farmworkers transported to Australia after forming a union in 1834.

Business and Employment Minister Justin Madders, who holds the government’s New Deal brief, will address the event on Sunday afternoon, speaking after TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak.

Other speakers include Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham, TUC President Matt Wrack and Palestinian Ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot.

The music programme this year includes performances by Zimbabwe streetbeat band Gonora Sounds, Wirral punk-pop She Drew The Gun, nu-metal ravers No Good Boyo, genre-bending Alt Bik Era and Welsh-Nigerian R&B artist Kima Otung.

There will also be an international tent showcasing important campaigns and struggles from around the world, and the organise and solidarity Tents, where festival goers can participate in hands-on workshops and training.

Other entertainment over the weekend includes DJ sessions, the popular comedy show, open mic sessions, and the ever-fantastic kids’ area, with face-painting, pizza making and more to keep the kids (and the big kids) happy.

TUC South West regional secretary Ines Lage said:

“Tolpuddle is a key event in the trade union calendar, attracting a diverse crowd of people from all over the world.

"Fundamentally, this festival is a celebration of working people's power and their ability to achieve effective and transformational change.

“From the right to join a union at work, the right to a fair wage, the right to fair and equal treatment and respect at work, and so much more.

“This year we follow a general election that voted overwhelmingly for a change of government and a Prime Minister that has committed to bringing a new employment bill in its first 100 days.

“Such a dramatic boost to working people's lives will truly be game-changing.

“So, our festival will be brimming with hope and expectation as well as the opportunity for thousands of activists to regroup, refresh and energise themselves as we continue to grow the movement."