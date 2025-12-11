TUC - Tory Peers are actively defying the will of the British public on workers’ rights

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the House of Lords yet again rejecting the Employment Rights Bill

“Enough is enough.

“Continuing to vote down the Employment Rights Bill – a clear manifesto commitment – is undemocratic. This Bill has been debated and scrutinised for months. Tory Peers are actively defying the will of the British public and their own supporters who overwhelmingly support measures in this Bill.

“The rights of millions of workers hang in the balance if this Bill does not pass by Christmas.

“The fight goes on. We will not rest until these rights are enacted and workers start to benefit.

“The unelected Lords who are holding up this landmark legislation must urgently move out the way.”

Editors note