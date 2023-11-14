TUC: UK economy in “relegation zone”

Responding to today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Our economy is in the relegation zone.

“Unemployment remains 225,000 higher than a year ago with vacancies continuing to decline.

“Working people are far worse off than they were when the Conservatives took office.

“If pay packets had been growing at pre-crisis levels, workers would be on average nearly £15,000 better off. And across parts of the economy, real wages are still shrinking.

“The Conservatives’ economic mismanagement is costing people their jobs and livelihoods. It's time for change.”