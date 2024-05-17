TUC - UK families “clobbered” by the highest price rises in the G7 as economy barely grew

Conservative failures have “deepened the cost of living crisis”, says union body

Years of stagnation left workers’ “brutally exposed” to soaring energy and food bills

Household spending way down on historic trends, analysis shows

The analysis shows that over this period UK prices shot up by 14.2% while the economy grew by just 0.4%.

The TUC described the UK’s economic performance as “dismal” compared to other leading economies.

From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2023 (the latest period for which comparable data is available):

Across the G7 inflation increased by 10.7% on average, while economic growth increased by 2.7% on average

Across the Eurozone inflation increased by 13%, while economic growth increased by 2% on average

Only five countries in the OECD (Chile, Czechia, Estonia, Lithuania and Sweden) have done worse than the UK on both inflation and growth.

Most OECD countries (19 of 37) have done better than the UK on both GDP and inflation.

The analysis also shows that countries with higher growth did better, on average, at dealing with the effects of the shock to global prices.

The TUC highlighted the example of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act which provided much-needed stimulus for the American economy.

The US suffered lower inflation (10.6%) and enjoyed much higher economic growth (3.8%) than the UK between the end of 2021 and the end of 2023.

Years of economic stagnation

The TUC says that despite the first quarter of 2024 showing a decent increase in GDP, the Conservatives are presiding over the worst period for growth in modern history.

The austerity measures introduced by the government in 2010 led to annual growth of just 1.2%, on average, between the start of the global financial crisis and 2019.

And since the pandemic UK annual growth has been just 0.7% on average – the worst since the 1920s.

Lack of spending power

The TUC says the Conservatives’ failure to grow the economy over the last 14 years – coupled with over a decade of wage stagnation – has deepened the cost of living crisis.

The union body pointed to families’ lack of spending power.

Between the end of 2021 and the end of 2023 UK household spending increased by just 0.25% a year – way below the UK historic annual average of 2.5%.

Over the same period:

Average annual household spending in the OCED increased by 1.85% - rising at seven times the rate of the UK.

Average annual household spending in the G7 increased by 1.3% - rising at five times the rate of the UK.

The TUC says workers’ inability to spend in their local economies has acted as huge drag on growth.

”Shredded” family budgets

The TUC says family budgets have been “shredded” by the last 14 years of stagnating living standards.

Real wages in the UK are still worth less than in 2008 across the vast majority of the UK.

And if pay had kept pace with pre-crisis trends, the average UK worker would be earning over £10,000 a year more.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“The Conservatives have nothing to boast about on the economy.

“UK households have been clobbered by the highest price rises in the G7, while growth has tanked compared to other countries.

“Make no mistake – the Tories have deepened the cost of living crisis for millions.

“The reason why so many families have struggled to make ends meet and spend in their local economies is because of years of wage stagnation and years of dismal growth.

“It beggars belief that 14 years on from the final crisis, pay packets are still worth less than in 2008.

“People shouldn’t have to worry about affording their weekly shop or paying their bills. But many have seen their disposable incomes squeezed to breaking point by 14 years of Tory failure.”