WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC: UK jobs market is “rapidly deteriorating” as unemployment surges
Unemployment up by 166,000 on the quarter to 1,486,000
Responding to yesterday’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which shows unemployment rising by 166,000 over the last quarter to 1,486,000 (4.3%), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“The Tories are presiding over a rapidly deteriorating jobs market.
“Unemployment and economic inactivity are shooting up. Over a million people are trapped on zero-hours contracts. And real wages are still worth less than in 2008.
“Forget ‘green shoots’ - everywhere you look the Conservatives are failing working people.
“Our country is crying out for a proper economic plan for jobs and growth to make sure household incomes can recover and everyone is secure at work.
“And our NHS desperately needs investment to get waiting lists back down. When people can access treatment faster, they will return to work sooner.”
TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday) showed the number of women economically inactive as a result of ill- health has increased by more than 500,000 over last five years.
Editors note
- TUC analysis on long-term sickness: The TUC analysis on the number of women economically inactive as a result of ill-health is available here: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-long-term-sickness-becomes-top-reason-women-being-out-labour-market
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Care Act 10 years on: LGA survey lays bare urgent action needed in adult social care15/05/2024 16:25:00
Only around two thirds of councils are confident of being able to meet all their legal duties under the Care Act by next year (2025/26) - a decade after the Government introduced landmark legislation designed to improve access to vital care and support.
NHS Confederation responds to the IFS analysis on NHS spending rising less quickly than was planned in last election15/05/2024 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responded to the IFS analysis on NHS spending rising less quickly than was planned in last election
CBI responds to Migration Advisory Committee review of graduate visas15/05/2024 09:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Migration Advisory Committee review of graduate visas.
TUC – long-term sickness becomes top reason for women being out of the labour market14/05/2024 16:05:00
New analysis shows number of women economically inactive as a result of ill-health has increased by more than 500,000 over last five years.
CBI launches Tax & Green Investment Report14/05/2024 12:15:00
New research from the CBI recommends that the UK utilise tax incentives to outsmart rather than outspend international competition in high-growth green sectors.
TUC accuses PM of “trying to rewrite history” on record in office13/05/2024 16:05:00
Tories are “a danger” to living standards, workers’ rights and public services, says union body.
UK Space Agency: New Space for All projects to inspire young people13/05/2024 14:05:00
The UK Space Agency will fund 15 projects across the UK designed to engage and inspire the next generation into STEM careers.