TUC: UK jobs market is “rapidly deteriorating” as unemployment surges

Responding to yesterday’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which shows unemployment rising by 166,000 over the last quarter to 1,486,000 (4.3%), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“The Tories are presiding over a rapidly deteriorating jobs market.

“Unemployment and economic inactivity are shooting up. Over a million people are trapped on zero-hours contracts. And real wages are still worth less than in 2008.

“Forget ‘green shoots’ - everywhere you look the Conservatives are failing working people.

“Our country is crying out for a proper economic plan for jobs and growth to make sure household incomes can recover and everyone is secure at work.

“And our NHS desperately needs investment to get waiting lists back down. When people can access treatment faster, they will return to work sooner.”

TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday) showed the number of women economically inactive as a result of ill- health has increased by more than 500,000 over last five years.