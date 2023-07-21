TUC - Unions and campaigners say government “must go further” on flexible working rights

New legislation does not go far enough, say groups

Government must deliver manifesto commitments to ‘’unlock’’ flexible working

Flexible working is “good for working people, good for employers and good for the economy”

The legislation will strengthen employee rights to flexible working, while the government has also committed to bring in a day one right to request flexible working for employees.

But the TUC and other campaigners say this does not go far enough. A right to request is not a legal right to work flexibly from day one in the job and means many flexible working requests can and will be rejected by employers.

Joint statement with unions and campaigners

In a joint statement published today, signatories including the TUC, Fawcett Society, Women’s Budget Group and Timewise, among others, warn the legislation does not go far enough:

‘’Whilst this is an important step, the government must go further.’

‘’Mums, dads, disabled people (including those with Long Covid), carers and older workers are just some of the groups that we know are more likely to need flexibility to get into work, stay and progress. And flexible working is important for everyone to achieve better work life balance and make time for life outside work.’’

“But even with the new legislation, those who need flexibility to work will be forced to ask what arrangements are available in the recruitment process. We know many applicants don’t mention flexible working due to justified fears of discrimination or rejection.’’

TUC General Secretary, Paul Nowak said:

“Flexible working should be a day one right that’s available to everyone.

“But under these new plans, it does not go far enough.

“The government must deliver on their manifesto commitments and change the law so workers have the legal right to work flexibly from the first day in the job.

“Not all jobs can support every kind of flexible working – but all jobs can support some kind of flexible working. And all job adverts should make clear what kind of flexibility is available.”

Government action needed

The union body is calling for the government to: