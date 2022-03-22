TUC: Unions demand business secretary names a date for an employment bill in wake of P&O scandal

Trade unions are today (Tuesday) demanding the business secretary names a date for the government’s long-overdue employment bill in the wake of the P&O Ferries scandal.

Unions call for immediate reinstatement of sacked P&O staff in letter to business secretary

General secretaries from the TUC and more than thirty unions including RMT, Nautilus, Unite, Unison and GMB have written to Kwasi Kwarteng, calling on the government to strengthen employment legislation and make sure the P&O scandal is never allowed to happen again.

The government first promised an employment bill more than two years ago, which was supposed to boost workers’ rights and make Britain the best place to work in the world.

The TUC says that while P&O Ferries’ actions appear to be unlawful, these events show that UK employment law urgently needs strengthening to properly protect workers from unfair dismissal and penalise bad employers.

In the letter, the trade unions are scalding about “the callous, illegal and pre-meditated firing of 800 workers by P&O Ferries”.

The unions go on to say that this “marks a new low point in UK industrial relations – and shows once again the weakness of our employment law framework in protecting working people”.

In addition to an employment bill to strengthen protections for workers, the general secretaries call on government to demand the immediate reinstatement of all sacked P&O staff with no loss of pay.

They say it is vital “the government now takes all steps without delay to ensure that these workers are reinstated and bring forward emergency legislation if that is required” - and demand the suspension of “any government support for the company or its parent, DP World, to secure this.”

Fire and rehire style tactics

P&O Ferries used punitive fire and rehire style tactics and exploited many of the same weaknesses in the law, according to the TUC.

The letter criticises the inadequate ministerial response to the rise of fire and rehire tactics during the pandemic, which saw the government publish updated guidance on the use of the practice.

The unions say that this week’s events have exposed the inadequacy of the guidance, which “is the flimsiest of defences against any employer who is determined to treat their workers with contempt”.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“The prime minister promised to make Britain the best place to work in the world. “But one of the most shameful moments in the recent history of UK industrial relations has happened on his watch. “No more excuses. The government must name a date for an employment bill now. “This scandal has shown the need for strengthened protections for workers – rogue employers need to know they can’t get away with treating staff like disposable labour.”

On the urgent need to reinstate sacked P&O staff, O’Grady added:

“P&O has acted appallingly. The company must reinstate its sacked staff without delay, and with no loss of pay – or face serious consequences.”

Dear Secretary of State

P & O Ferries shows the need for an employment bill now

The whole trade union movement has been appalled by the callous, illegal and pre-meditated firing of 800 workers by P&O Ferries. This marks a new low point in UK industrial relations – and shows once again the weakness of our employment law framework in protecting working people.

It is vital that the government now takes all steps without delay to ensure that these workers are reinstated and bring forward emergency legislation if that is required. The government must demand that P&O Ferries meets with unions now to secure this, and take all necessary steps, including suspending any government support for the company or its parent, DP World to secure this.

This must also be a turning point in UK employment relations. The union movement has been demanding action on fire and rehire style practices which seek to bypass and exploit the lack of penalties for employers who ignore the law to slash terms and conditions and recoup costs off the back of workers. We need stronger collective consultation rights and remedies and better protection for workers against unfair dismissal. As yet all the government has offered is stronger guidance; as this week’s events have shown, this is the flimsiest of defences against any employer who is determined to treat their workers with contempt.

This government promised two years ago that it would legislate to protect and improve workers’ rights. The time for that legislation is long overdue – but late is better than never. We ask you to now set a date to bring forward an employment bill that will outlaw these outrageous practices once and for all.

We would welcome the opportunity to meet you to discuss how to make progress,

Yours sincerely

TUC calls for an employment bill:

The union body says ministers must use an employment bill to:

End fire and rehire style practices and stop companies firing at will: P&O has exploited many of the same weaknesses in the law as companies using the punitive fire and rehire tactics. TUC research published during the pandemic revealed that 1 in 11 (9%) of workers have been forced to re-apply for their jobs on inferior terms and conditions. The law should state that no notices of dismissal can be given until consultation has been completed. Employees should be given protection from unfair dismissal from day one in the job.

Increase penalties on companies that break employment law: P&O’s failure to consult staff on their redundancies was unlawful. But companies who flout employment law can get away with offering staff measly compensation and are rarely punished in the courts.

Ban other forms of exploitative practices: More than 1 million workers in the UK are employed on zero-hours contracts and thousands of others are employed in bogus self- employment. The TUC says zero-hours contracts and umbrella companies should be banned.

In addition, the TUC is calling on the government to:

Remove DP World (P&O ferries owner) from any government advisory groups: DP World currently sits on the influential UK Government’s Transport Advisory Group.

Get around the table with unions representing members in the sector to urgently review government contracts with DP World and P&O and ensure livelihoods are protected

The TUC is calling on P&O to reinstate all sacked staff immediately, with no loss of pay. If it fails to do so, the TUC says P&O should face severe consequences.

