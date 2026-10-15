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TUC - Updated LWF methodology shows we need to go further and faster to stamp out in-work poverty
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the announcement of the Living Wage accreditation rates and the Minimum Income Standard rates
- New Living Wage Foundation analysis shows wage needed to get by in Britain is £18.30 an hour – and £20.90 in London
- The new Living Wage accreditation rates have gone up to £14.10 an hour across the UK, and have reached £15.45 in London.
“Today is a reminder of how far we still have to go to tackle in work poverty.
“The increase in rates is welcome news for those covered by the Living Wage, but too many working people are still struggling to get by. That’s not right.
“Expanding collective bargaining is vital so workers can win pay rises that genuinely reflect the cost of living.
“And wages are only part of the picture. Ministers must also act to bring down energy costs and strengthen social security.”
Notes to editors:
The new Living Wage accreditation rates have gone up to £14.10 an hour across the UK, and have reached £15.45 in London. More info here: https://www.livingwage.org.uk/what-real-living-wage
The Living Wage Foundation have also separately published the rates currently needed for households to meet the Minimum Income Standard. These are £18.30 an hour across the UK and £20.90 an hour in London. These are based on research which assesses the minimum household income the public believe is needed for an acceptable standard of living (given the costs households face and the support they receive). More info here: https://www.resolutionfoundation.org/app/uploads/2026/10/Real-Living-Wage-2026.pdf.
About the Minimum Income Standard: The Minimum Income Standard (MIS) is the income that people need to reach a minimum socially acceptable standard of living in the UK today, based on public expectations. Researchers from Loughborough University use public focus groups to identify the goods and services that are considered essential for dignity. They then calculate what wages are needed to afford this, taking account of taxes, benefits, and availability of public services, recognising that these all affect the wages households need to reach an acceptable standard of living.
The TUC budget submission was published this week. It calls for wider action to support the cost of living including a social tariff for energy bills and increased child benefit. https://www.tuc.org.uk/research-analysis/reports/tuc-submission-2026-budget
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
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