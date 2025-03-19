TUC urges ministers to reconsider severity of proposed welfare cuts

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on the Green Paper’s plans for social security reform announced by the government yesterday (Tuesday)

“During 14 years of Tory failure, too many people were written off. Millions of workers have been left without proper support to move into work or progress in good jobs, and too many people with disabilities or ill health have not had access to the support they need.

“But change must be done in the right way. While we welcome the decision not to freeze PIP, this package will still lead to significant cuts in entitlements for some disabled people.

“As well as ensuring that those with the most severe disabilities are protected, we urge ministers to reconsider the scale of proposed cuts in disabled people’s incomes.

“Disabled people who are unable to work must not be pushed further into hardship.”

Commenting on the Green Paper’s wider proposals, Paul added:

“Action to boost access to quality employment programmes and ensure that Jobcentre work coaches can provide quality and meaningful support is welcome. As too are proposals to strengthen contributory benefits.

“This needs to be accompanied by ongoing investment in the NHS, including mental health services. Better healthcare can transform lives.

“The government’s plan to Make Work Pay is also crucial to driving up the quality of jobs in Britain and ensuring more people have access to decent work.”

Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get ...