WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC: Usdaw secures a “resounding victory” against fire and re-hire
Commenting on Usdaw securing an injunction to restrain Tesco’s use of fire and re-hire, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“This is a resounding victory in the battle against fire and rehire – and, thanks to Usdaw, a win for the union movement.
“Too many employers think they have free rein to threaten workers in secure jobs with the sack if they don’t accept a new contract on worse pay or conditions.
“Today’s judgment is an important win against an employer trying to use this scandalous practice to end a promised permanent benefit. But we can’t just rely on the courts to protect working people using current weak laws – we need action from government too.
“It’s time for ministers to finally deliver on their manifesto promise to protect and enhance workers’ rights – that means stopping fire and rehire without delay.”
Polling published by the TUC last year revealed that nearly one in 10 (9%) workers has experienced ‘fire and rehire’ since the first lockdown in March.
Notes to Editors:
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Our response to Government support for rising energy prices & Ofgem energy price cap changes04/02/2022 16:05:00
CBI’s response given yesterday to Government support for rising energy prices & Ofgem energy price cap changes.
Chancellor’s £7pw cost of living support is ‘hopelessly inadequate’ - TUC04/02/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the energy cap rise, interest rate rise and the Chancellor’s measures to address the cost of living crisis.
UK Space Agency: Search is on for young space entrepreneurs ahead of first UK rocket launches04/02/2022 12:15:00
Young people have the chance to a share of £50,000 and expert advice for their ideas on how satellites could improve life on Earth, in a competition run by the UK Space Agency.
CBI responds to UK interest rate decision04/02/2022 10:33:00
CBI yesterday responded to UK interest rate decision.
TUC: This isn’t a serious plan for levelling up at work03/02/2022 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday responded to the publication of the levelling up white paper.
LGA statement: Levelling Up white paper03/02/2022 14:40:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association which represents 350 councils across England and Wales, responded to the publication of the Levelling Up white paper
Unicef - Comment on UK Government announcement of new financial commitment to global nutrition programmes03/02/2022 13:40:00
Joanna Rea, Director of Advocacy, UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) commented on UK Government announcement of new financial commitment to global nutrition programmes
A major let down, not a levelling up, says TUC03/02/2022 13:33:00
TUC Regional Secretary for the South West Nigel Costley yesterday responded to the publication of the levelling up white paper.
Levelling Up White Paper fails to address long-standing problems with the skills system, says the CIPD03/02/2022 12:40:00
The CIPD responds to the Government's Levelling Up White Paper, its long-term plan for addressing inequalities in the UK