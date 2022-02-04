TUC: Usdaw secures a “resounding victory” against fire and re-hire

Commenting on Usdaw securing an injunction to restrain Tesco’s use of fire and re-hire, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“This is a resounding victory in the battle against fire and rehire – and, thanks to Usdaw, a win for the union movement.

“Too many employers think they have free rein to threaten workers in secure jobs with the sack if they don’t accept a new contract on worse pay or conditions.

“Today’s judgment is an important win against an employer trying to use this scandalous practice to end a promised permanent benefit. But we can’t just rely on the courts to protect working people using current weak laws – we need action from government too.

“It’s time for ministers to finally deliver on their manifesto promise to protect and enhance workers’ rights – that means stopping fire and rehire without delay.”