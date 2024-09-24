WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC welcomes Chancellor’s “crucial first steps” for rebuilding Britain
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responds to the Chancellor’s speech to the Labour party conference yesterday (Monday)
“Rachel Reeves yesterday set out crucial first steps for rebuilding and repairing Britain – after 14 years of Tory chaos and misrule.
“We share her vision for a country where work pays for all and where the proceeds of economic growth are felt in working families’ pockets.
“The government’s Employment Rights Bill can be a game changer in ensuring people have jobs they can build a life on.
“And the Chancellor’s commitment to clamp down on tax dodging and avoidance will help make sure those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share of tax.”
Editors note
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
