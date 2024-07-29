WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC welcomes head of UN’s call for protecting workers from extreme heat
The TUC recently (Thursday) welcomed the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) call for greater protections for workers from extreme heat.
In a report published recently (26 July 2024), António Guterres says a new rights-based approach is needed to safeguard workers from excessive temperatures.
The report says workers should have the right to refuse to work in sweltering conditions if their health is being placed at risk.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“António Guterres is right to call for urgent action on excessive workplace temperatures – and for workers to given extra protections.
“Extreme heat is becoming the norm around the world, and we need to strengthen UK laws to stop people from being put at risk.
“Nobody should be forced to work in unbearable and dangerous conditions.
“The TUC has long called for a maximum indoor workplace temperature of 30 degrees. And if the work is of a heavy nature, it should be 27 degrees.”
