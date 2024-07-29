TUC welcomes head of UN’s call for protecting workers from extreme heat

The TUC recently (Thursday) welcomed the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) call for greater protections for workers from extreme heat.

In a report published recently (26 July 2024), António Guterres says a new rights-based approach is needed to safeguard workers from excessive temperatures.

The report says workers should have the right to refuse to work in sweltering conditions if their health is being placed at risk.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said: