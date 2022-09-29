TUC welcomes Labour plan for fully funded breakfast clubs

Responding to the announcement by Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson that a Labour government will introduce fully funded breakfast clubs for every primary school in England, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:

“It is a disgrace that across the country children are going hungry. Fully funded breakfast clubs will ensure children have food in their bellies and families have access to more childcare.

“High quality childcare should be affordable and available to all. It’s how we keep mums in work and close the gender pay gap.

“But childcare costs have skyrocketed under this government, putting huge pressure on family budgets at the same time as other living costs are shooting up.

"Breakfast clubs must be part of a long-overdue overhaul of the childcare sector.

“We desperately need free, quality childcare for all parents – and a long overdue pay rise for childcare workers.”