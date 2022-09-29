WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC welcomes Labour plan for fully funded breakfast clubs
Responding to the announcement by Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson that a Labour government will introduce fully funded breakfast clubs for every primary school in England, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:
“It is a disgrace that across the country children are going hungry. Fully funded breakfast clubs will ensure children have food in their bellies and families have access to more childcare.
“High quality childcare should be affordable and available to all. It’s how we keep mums in work and close the gender pay gap.
“But childcare costs have skyrocketed under this government, putting huge pressure on family budgets at the same time as other living costs are shooting up.
"Breakfast clubs must be part of a long-overdue overhaul of the childcare sector.
“We desperately need free, quality childcare for all parents – and a long overdue pay rise for childcare workers.”
TUC analysis published earlier this month showed childcare fees have increased by nearly £3,000 a year for parents with kids aged under two over the last decade.
- Rising childcare costs: TUC analysis published earlier this month showed childcare fees have increased by nearly £3,000 a year for parents with kids aged under two over the last decade: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-calls-universal-free-childcare-pre-school-children-nursery-bills-skyrocket-across-england
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
