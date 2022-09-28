WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC welcomes Labour proposal for a new public energy champion
Commenting on the announcement by Labour leader Keir Starmer of proposals for a new publicly owned energy champion called Great British Energy, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“This is a big, bold move that will cut bills and secure our energy future.
“This new national energy champion can provide high-quality jobs to every corner of the UK.
“And it’s about time the public shared in the profits of British energy.”
Editors Note
- TUC report ‘Public ownership of clean power: lower bills, climate action, decent jobs’: A recently published TUC report set out an approach for the creation of a publicly owned national energy champion. The report is here: https://www.tuc.org.uk/research-analysis/reports/public-ownership-clean-power-lower-bills-climate-action-decent-jobs
