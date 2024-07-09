TUC welcomes “step change” in approach to industrial strategy as National Wealth Fund investment revealed

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Responds to today’s (Tuesday) announcement from the Treasury on the establishment of a National Wealth Fund

“The UK has been crying out for years for a proper industrial strategy. This announcement shows steel, automotive and energy workers that Labour is serious about investing in our industrial base and the towns it supports.

“Public investment is an urgent first step in boosting strategically important industries that have been neglected for the past 14 years.

“Trade unions are eager to work with the government – and employers – to ensure that new investment delivers the 650,000 quality jobs, stronger growth and climate action that working people need.

“This step change in approach from the new administration is welcome.”