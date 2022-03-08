TUC welcomes UK ratification of treaty on prevention of violence at work

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on yesterday’s ratification of the International Labour Organization’s Violence and Harassment Convention by the UK government

“Ratifying the convention is a welcome statement of intent. Unions have campaigned hard for several years to get global protection against workplace violence and harassment, and today's ratification will help to get other nations signed up too. It now comes down to the action and enforcement that follows.

"No matter who you are, or the job you do, you should be safe from violence and harassment at work. But each year thousands of UK workers are assaulted, abused and harassed while trying to do their job. And we have even seen a rise in violence and abuse towards key workers in the pandemic.

"Unions, government and industry must now work together on the laws and workplace policies needed to prevent abuse and punish those responsible. This should include recognising that not every worker faces the same risks. Insecure workers, frontline staff, women, Black workers and those with other protected characteristics face greater risks that must be addressed.”

UK ratifies treaty tackling violence and harassment at work