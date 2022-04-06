WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC withdraws from Safe to be Me conference
The TUC yesterday (Tuesday) confirmed its withdrawal from the government’s Safe to be Me conference.
The TUC’s LGBT committee has issued the following statement:
We are deeply concerned at this government’s recent decision to exclude trans and non-binary people from a ban on conversion therapy. This shows that the government does not prioritise inclusion and safety for all LGBT+ people.
Therefore, alongside most UK LGBT+ organisations, the TUC is withdrawing from the government’s Safe to be Me conference.
As we made clear in our Charter for International LGBT Solidarity, defending the rights of LGBT+ people and organising LGBT+ workers into unions is part of our trade union mission to defend the human and labour rights of every worker, everywhere. Human rights are universal and indivisible – and an injury to one is an injury to all.
We stand with our trans and non-binary siblings and will continue to work for the rights of all workers to live in freedom and with equality.
Editors note
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
