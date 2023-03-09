WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC: Women 7 times more likely than men to be out of work due to caring commitments
New TUC analysis finds more than 1.46 million women are kept out of the labour market because of their caring responsibilities.
- Women in their 30s are hardest hit – one in 10 women in this age group drop out of the jobs market because of pressures of looking after their family
- Union body calls for funded childcare and flexible working rights for all to keep women in work and to address the gender pay gap
Women are around seven times more likely than men to be out of the labour market due to caring commitments, according to a new analysis published yesterday (Wednesday) by the TUC.
The analysis of official statistics – published as the annual TUC women’s conference started in London yesterday – finds that more than 1.46 million women are unable to work alongside their family commitments, compared to around 230,000 men.
Women in their 30s hardest hit
The research shows that women in their 30s are the hardest hit compared to men of the same age.
One in 10 women in their 30s – more than 450,000 women – is out of the labour market because of caring responsibilities – compared to just one in 100 men in their 30s.
So, women in their 30s are 10 times more likely than men to be unable to work due to family commitments at home.
But at every age – from the very start right through to the end of their careers – women are more likely than men to have to drop out of paid work because of caring commitments.
The TUC says that this illustrates that high-quality childcare that is free at the point of use should be available for all parents from the end of maternity leave to the end of primary school. This would help women stay in their jobs and continue with their careers once they have children.
The union body also found that women shoulder most of the care for older and disabled relatives too. But the TUC warned that the staffing crisis in social care was making it harder for women to stay in work alongside their caring responsibilities.
Women and low-paid work
The new TUC analysis also finds that women are much more likely than men to be working in low-paid jobs – and are far less likely to be in high-paid work.
Women make up two-thirds (65%) of the 10 lowest-paid occupations in the UK, like jobs in cleaning, catering and care.
But less than two in five (39%) women are working in the 10 highest-paid occupations, in industries like finance, law and IT.
Gender pay gap
The gender pay gap for all employees currently stands at 14.9%, and it widens with age.
Analysis published last month by the TUC found that this pay gap means that the average woman in paid employment effectively works for free for nearly two months (54 days) of the year, compared to the average man in paid employment.
The union body says that at current rates of progress, it will take more than 20 years to close the gender pay gap.
Flexible work
Millions of people across the UK work flexibly. The TUC says that flexible work helps parents and carers balance their work and caring commitments and stay in their jobs.
But a survey by the union body found that half of working mums don’t get the flexibility they request at work.
The TUC says the law needs to be changed to require all jobs to be advertised with the possible flexible working options stated – and to give all workers the legal right to work flexibly from their first day in a job.
Normalising and improving flexible working options would also encourage more men to take up these options and share caring responsibilities, says the TUC.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - EHRC warns Strikes Bill could see all striking workers lose their unfair dismissal protection09/03/2023 16:30:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today (Thursday) published a scathing report on the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, which warns that the legislation could see all striking workers in affected sectors losing their unfair dismissal protection.
TUC calls for funded high-quality childcare for all parents09/03/2023 15:30:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on research published by the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) today (Thursday), which finds that government underfunding of childcare places in England has led to an 87% increase in nursery closures
NHS Confederation - Funding cliff edge risks school nurse numbers being slashed and sexual health clinic closures09/03/2023 14:30:00
NHS leaders warn of a funding cliff edge over the continued uncertainty in how the salaries of staff providing vital community services will be funded
UK Space Agency: New funding to support space exploration using Moon resources and nuclear power09/03/2023 11:25:00
The UK Space Agency is investing in projects that could revolutionise our ability to journey deeper into space – and even travel to Mars.
Citizens Advice - Social tariff now essential in era of high energy bills09/03/2023 10:25:00
Social tariff now essential in era of high energy bills
CBI responds to Data Protection and Digital Information Bill09/03/2023 09:25:00
CBI responds to Data Protection and Digital Information Bill
TUC: Women 7 times more likely than men to be out of work due to caring commitments08/03/2023 16:25:00
New TUC analysis finds more than 1.46 million women are kept out of the labour market because of their caring responsibilities
TUC - Strikes Bill “huge step backwards” for tackling racism at work – TUC, Runnymede08/03/2023 15:25:00
Race equalities organisations join forces with the TUC to slam Strikes Bill’s impact on BME workers
UNICEF - WHO and UNICEF launch cholera vaccination campaign in Northwest Syria amidst earthquake08/03/2023 14:25:00
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in coordination with health authorities, the Syria Immunization Group (SIG), and the Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI), kicked off a cholera vaccination campaign in earthquake-hit areas of northwest Syria.