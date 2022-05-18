TUC: Working people must not pay the price of government’s NI protocol “mess”

General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the government announcement on plans to scrap part of the Northern Ireland protocol.

“This is a mess of the government’s own making.

“It says everything about ministers’ warped priorities that in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, they risk provoking a trade war which could see prices skyrocket further.

“Working people must not pay the price. Ministers must honour the agreement that they signed and put practical solutions ahead of ideological posturing.

“They need to get back around the table with the EU as soon as possible and come to an agreement that protects jobs, livelihoods and the Good Friday Agreement.

“And they must act in good faith to repair the UK’s now-trashed reputation as a trading partner.”