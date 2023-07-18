TUC Yorkshire & the Humber Signs Climate Commission's Climate Action Pledge

The TUC Yorkshire and the Humber (TUC Y&H) has committed to taking action on the climate crisis by joining many other local organisations by signing-up to the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission's Climate Action Pledge.

Many local authorities in Yorkshire & the Humber have declared climate emergencies.

TUC Yorkshire & the Humber is working with politicians, unions and employers to support a Just Transition for workers.

Bill Adams, TUC Y&H Regional Secretary, yesterday said:

"We are a small organisation in terms of staff and our carbon footprint, but we have a big impact working with businesses, local political leaders and our affiliated trade unions. I am thrilled that we have joined other progressive organisations in the region in signing this pledge and committing to do what we can to improve our work and safeguard our world for the future. In many ways, Yorkshire and the Humber is leading on greening how we live, travel, and work – but there's still a way to go."

Launched last year, the number of organisations who have signed-up to the Climate Action Pledge (CAP) is growing weekly. The CAP has four areas of focus: working towards net zero, adapting to future climate impacts, enhancing nature and biodiversity and working with people, places and partners to create more impact.

Alongside signing the pledge, the TUC Y&H has already taken several proactive steps to tackle climate change, including:

Setting up a Just Transition working committee to highlight the need for workers to have access to skills training as we transition away from fossil fuels.

Supporting and helping to develop the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission aims and objectives.

Appointing new members of staff focused on promoting a Just Transition to a green economy for the region.

Sam Perry, TUC Y&H Green Bargaining Officer, yesterday said:

"The Climate Action Pledge keeps us accountable and spotlights the steps others can take to become a more sustainable organisation. I would encourage all local authorities, businesses and organisations in Yorkshire and the Humber, that have not done so, to join us in signing the pledge and work with the Climate Commission. This is an opportunity for progressive organisations and businesses to demonstrate to their customers, users, and constituents that they're serious about climate action."

