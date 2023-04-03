TUC Yorkshire & the Humber ULR network meeting

ULRs met on Friday 17 March in Sheffield as part of the TUC regional conference 2023.

These network meetings are open to ULRs across the region and are a wonderful way to share best practice, improve awareness on a wide range of topics, and hear about the latest developments in learning and skills.

Bill Adams, TUC Regional Secretary welcomed everyone and thanked them for their contributions throughout the year, explaining how important the ULR role is in supporting colleagues to upskill in an ever-changing environment.

This led nicely into the first session on green jobs, green skills, a just transition and the ULR role in this process. We explored the definition of green skills and jobs, and how it is important to ensure any transition to a carbon zero economy is equality proofed. In other words, if jobs and communities are to be protected, then trade unions must be part of the process. ULRs are key in ensuring workers receive the training and upskilling they need to ensure they are not left behind and benefit from the good quality jobs that should be available to them.

This was followed by an excellent session delivered by Bea from Tourettes-Syndrome Inclusion in the Community. Bea helped improve our awareness with an engaging and informative presentation. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and we all felt we had a better understanding of Tourettes Syndrome that we could take back to the workplace.

We followed with a session on writing for health using poetry. This simple activity encouraged individuals to develop a piece of work that allowed them to explore their memories. This exercise is something that can be easily replicated in the workplace to encourage colleagues to develop their written and communication skills or go onto more formal learning and courses. It is also extremely cathartic and a good activity to help improve general well-being.

I wish we had the space to share the full version of all the poems. But here are some short excerpts that individuals are happy to share, entitled, I remember.

I remember flower petal perfume and believing it made a nice gift for a, likely stunned mother

I remember the death-defying ride on my wooden go-cart, down Plover, left into Curlew, aim for the alley-way where a natural rise slowed me down to a stop. My dad had not included brakes in the design

Lynne Coppendale

I remember riding my bike up and down hills and falling off

I remember the drive to hospital to have my broken arm put in a cast (frequently)

I remember playing in the garden and using the outside toilet with the cobwebs and watching a spider spinning her web

Catherine Toomer

I remember sea glass and hag stones – jewels in the sand

I remember salty lips and ice creams in ‘posh’ cones

Helen Constantine

I remember James (copper kettle) picking up a sparrow at Greenhill on the side of the road

Cycling to Chatsworth

But unfortunately it didn’t make it

Jamie jumped in the river then buried the little bird

Dave Furness

I remember you being born, I was 3 ½ at the time

I remember the day you were born I had beans on toast for tea

I remember every year dad taking our Christmas picture that mum would send out to all the relatives and how I used to tickle or nip you when having our photo taken for effect

Shelagh Carter

Thank you to everyone who shared their work.

We finished by reviewing the day and sharing best practice.

If you would like to know more about any of the activities described here, or you are interested in knowing more about becoming a ULR please contact either

Phill Day TUC West Yorkshire Skills Project or Janet Johnson TUC South Yorkshire Skills Project

