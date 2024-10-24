Welsh Government
|Printable version
Tudor dance troupe’s award-winning reign at historic house
A Tudor dance troupe, based at Cadw’s Plas Mawr house, recently won a volunteering award for their work in bringing museum learning to life.
Every year the British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust recognises volunteers from across the UK who help museums to better engage with their visitors.
The Plas Mawr group, who formed before Covid and are aged between 50 and 84, have just been named as the Welsh winners for this year.
Plas Mawr, or Great Hall, is one of the best surviving examples of an Elizabethan town house in the UK today. Since 1993 it has been in the care of Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, but the mansion house has been many things to many people over the years: a courthouse, a school and even an art gallery.
Yesterday the 400-year-old-plus building set in the heart of Conwy town opened its doors to around 18,000 visitors annually.
The award-winning troupe demonstrate their Tudor dance moves at the grand house four times each season during special performances at Plas Mawr’s “Meet the Household” events. They can also be spotted dancing at their weekly rehearsal session at the monument and their handmade costumes are exhibited as part of the visitor experience.
During the past 18 months the volunteers have begun to take their Henry VIII-era pavanes and gavottes out into the community, visiting schools and local groups to perform and to share their knowledge of Plas Mawr and its heritage.
Angela Francis Morris, one of the troupe members, said:
I absolutely love our Tudor Dancing. We have such fun in our classes and of course, get to dress up in our beautiful, handmade costumes. I feel so lucky.
I have been a volunteer at Plas Mawr for 7 years and have loved every minute of it. It is a real privilege to volunteer in such a wonderful old building. I’m always learning something new from custodians, other volunteers or indeed from members of the public. It’s so lovely to meet people from all over the world from different cultures and backgrounds.
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, sent his congratulations to the dancers. He said:
Llongyfarchiadau! I’m so grateful to Plas Mawr’s Tudor dancers, and volunteers like them across the country, for willingly giving their time and energy to inspire others and help them appreciate and understand our heritage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/tudor-dance-troupes-award-winning-reign-historic-house
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Roads in Wales were safer this Spring compared to last, latest stats show24/10/2024 15:05:00
The latest police recorded road collision stats from April – June 2024 show that both collisions (24%) and casualties (24%) on 20mph and 30mph roads (combined) have fallen by almost a quarter compared to the same period of 2023 - the lowest recorded outside of the pandemic.
£28m to help cut long hospital waiting times24/10/2024 14:05:00
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles is today (Thursday 24th October) announcing £28m to help the NHS cut the longest waiting times.
Cabinet Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: August and September 202424/10/2024 13:30:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, commented on the latest NHS Wales performance data: August and September 2024
Governments launch Independent Water Commission in largest review of the sector since privatisation23/10/2024 11:05:00
An Independent Commission into the water sector and its regulation has been launched by the government today (Wednesday 23 October), in what is expected to form the largest review of the industry since privatisation.
Deputy First Minister shares how Wales can tackle the causes and impacts of climate change together23/10/2024 09:05:00
As world leaders gather this week at the Biodiversity COP16 in Cali and a month before world leaders gather at Baku for COP 29, the Welsh Government has published a strategy focused on delivering a Wales adapted for our changing climate.
£1.5m for safe and warm hubs across Wales22/10/2024 14:05:00
£1.5m has been announced by the Welsh Government to support and expand safe and warm places for people of all ages to access within local communities.
"History in the making" – work on Welsh History Timeline begins22/10/2024 11:05:00
“Our history has shaped the country we are today, it’s vital that young people learn about our rich and diverse heritage at school”.
Major project delivering Wales first refurbished net zero carbon school21/10/2024 14:05:00
Pen y Dre High School in Merthyr Tydfil will become Wales first refurbished net zero carbon school.
Ambitious housing development to deliver more than 100 energy efficient homes21/10/2024 11:25:00
County Flats is Tai Tarian’s most ambitious development to date and will see the transformation of 72 existing flats as well as the creation of 55 new homes.