Tuffnells Parcel Express Limited in administration – claiming redundancy payments and other support
How to claim redundancy and other support as a former Tuffnells employee.
Tuffnells entered into administration on 12 June 2023. Richard Harrison and Howard Smith of Interpath Advisory have been appointed.
If you’ve been dismissed
If you’ve been dismissed, you might be entitled to redundancy and other related payments from the Insolvency Service.
Who is eligible
Individuals who worked for any of the above listed companies under an employment contract are eligible to apply for redundancy and other payments. They cannot apply until after they have been dismissed.
Workers and self-employed contractors who provided services to the above companies are not eligible to apply. Instead, these individuals should contact the administrator to register as creditors.
How to apply
The administrator will give details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (eg CN12345678). Once you have this information you can apply online.
Paying your claim
On average it takes 14 days to process and pay claims. However, sometimes we need to get additional information from the individual or from the administrator, which can take a bit of time. We’ll contact you directly if we need anything further from you. We always try to pay eligible claims within 6 weeks of receiving the application.
To allow us to deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible, please do not contact us to check the status of your application until after the 6 weeks have passed.
Getting help with your application for redundancy payments
If you need help completing your application, you can contact the Redundancy Payments helpline on 0330 331 0020.
When calling, please have your case reference number (eg CN12345678) and National Insurance number to hand. If you do not have a case reference number, please contact the administrator.
You can email us on redundancypaymentsonline@insolvency.gov.uk. Please include your name, your case reference number and your telephone number in your email.
If you need to email us after submitting your claim, please only use the email address you gave on your application form. Otherwise, we won’t be able to respond to you for security reasons.
