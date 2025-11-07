RUSI
Turkey’s Call to Act and Israel’s Red Line: Ankara’s Role in Gaza
Ankara’s engagement in Gaza may create conditions conducive to de-escalation and a gradual recalibration of Turkish-Israeli relations.
The fragile ceasefire in Gaza presents a critical opening for international stabilisation and reconstruction efforts, yet a key component of US President Trump’s 20-point plan – the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) – remains unmet, lacking both a clear international or UN mandate and defined rules of engagement. Among the constellation of regional actors who may commit troops to Gaza, as a NATO power, Turkey stands out as the most politically consequential and operationally capable actor. Turkey’s potential to assume a stabilisation role in Gaza merits close attention, both for its implications on the ground and for its broader impact on regional relations, including between Turkey and Israel, and transatlantic relations.
Ankara has signalled its readiness to ;deploy military, civilian and logistical assets to Gaza, but the main stumbling block remains Israel’s categorical opposition to any Turkish military presence. The interplay between Turkey’s operational capabilities, the fast-evolving security vacuum in Gaza, Washington’s drive for regional burden-sharing, and Israel’s security red lines has produced a complex strategic calculus that will shape the coming months.
During the NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels on 15 October Turkish Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler said that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are ready to take part in a multinational task force to be established in Gaza. According to reports, the US is keen to see Turkey involved in the next phase of Gaza stabilisation, along with Qatar and Egypt, believing these actors best placed to persuade Hamas ‘to agree and to behave,’ as one American official put it. ‘The Turks were very helpful in getting the Gaza deal, and Netanyahu’s bashing Turkey has been very counterproductive,’ the official added, noting that Washington was ‘aware of the Israeli concerns’ and working to find ‘something that can achieve stability and that both sides can find acceptable.’ Vice President Vance said any foreign troops stationed in Gaza will require Israel’s explicit consent, while noting Turkey’s ‘very constructive’ role in facilitating the ceasefire.
