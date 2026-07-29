Turkey’s S-400 saga shows the hard realities of defence procurement

EXPERT COMMENT

The country’s purchase of Russian air defences has prevented it from acquiring US F-35 fighter jets. The UAE could face similar issues if it purchases the systems.

This month it was reported in the Turkish media that Turkey was in talks to sell its long-unused S-400 Triumf air defence system, with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates mentioned as potential buyers. The purchase would reportedly consist of the two systems, plus 120 interceptor missiles.

The UAE has not commented on the reports, but it would be hardly surprising if the Emiratis were seeking to diversify their air defence portfolio. With the UAE having come under Iranian drone and missile bombardment since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February, options to improve the country’s layered air defences are likely to be in high demand.

The UAE already operates the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system (THAAD) for missiles at similar altitudes. Acquiring the S-400 would deliver the UAE a uniquely diverse air defence arsenal, with THAAD and the S-400 sitting alongside Russian Pantsir S1 systems in addition to a wide variety of US, South Korean and Israeli systems.

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