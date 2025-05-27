Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Turning Ambition into Access: Join Us in Portsmouth
Across the UK, digital access now shapes who learns, who works, who connects, and who thrives. Yet for millions, that access remains out of reach. The result is not just exclusion, but the quiet entrenchment of inequality – deepening as more of life shifts online.
On Tuesday 3 June, the Digital Poverty Alliance will bring together policymakers, frontline leaders, community voices, and those with lived experience at the Square Tower in Portsmouth to mark the next phase of the National Delivery and Advocacy Plan. The event will focus on the progress made, the challenges ahead, and the coordinated action now needed to end digital poverty for good.
The programme includes two panel discussions, each designed to bring lived experience into direct dialogue with policy and practice.
The first will bring together individuals from across generations who have experienced digital exclusion firsthand. They will reflect on the barriers they have faced, the support that made a difference, and their hopes for a more inclusive digital future. Their stories are not anecdotes – they are evidence. And they offer a challenge to all of us: to design systems that reflect reality, not assumption.
The second panel will explore digital skills as a lifelong necessity. As with literacy before them, digital skills now determine whether people can participate fully in society. Yet support remains fragmented, inconsistent, and often inaccessible to those who need it most. Drawing on voices from education, employment, and community delivery, this session will ask what it would take to embed digital capability as a universal resource – from early years to later life.
“This is not just another event, it’s a deciding moment,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance. “This is a chance to be part of a growing movement that believes digital exclusion is solvable. We cannot afford to wait. If you care about fairness, opportunity, and access – join us in Portsmouth. Together, we can deliver the change people have been waiting for.”
This work is not abstract. It is about whether a parent can book a GP appointment online. Whether a young carer can access schoolwork. Whether an older person can stay connected to family and services. These are everyday challenges with far-reaching consequences.
The National Delivery and Advocacy Plan provides a clear, coordinated framework to address them. Structured around six national missions – from affordable connectivity and inclusive design to lifelong digital skills and stronger local capacity – it sets out how we move from good intentions to real outcomes, grounded in the lived experience of those most affected.
Since the original Plan was launched in 2023, momentum has grown. In February 2025, the Government introduced the Digital Inclusion Action Plan – the first national strategy to address digital exclusion in over a decade. As part of this, the Digital Poverty Alliance is leading delivery of a flagship device donation scheme, redistributing unused government laptops to households in need. This builds on national programmes like Tech4Youth and Tech4YoungCarers, which continue to reach families too often left behind.
At the same time, partnerships across sectors have deepened, reinforcing a shared recognition that piecemeal responses are no longer enough. Ending digital poverty requires structure, scale, and sustained collaboration.
The updated Plan will be published online at 11am on 3 June. To support aligned messaging and amplify collective impact, a Communications Toolkit is available to download – offering adaptable content, key messages, and practical resources for organisations, partners, and supporters. Whether you are briefing internal teams, updating your channels, or sharing on social platforms, the Toolkit is designed to help you speak with confidence, clarity, and a shared sense of purpose.
We encourage you to be part of this next chapter – by joining us in Portsmouth, engaging with the Plan, and working with us to ensure digital inclusion becomes a shared national standard, not a postcode lottery.
Secure your free ticket here.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/events/turning-ambition-into-access-join-us-in-portsmouth/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
Getting Device Donation Right: How the DPA and Local Partners Are Expanding Digital Access20/05/2025 15:10:00
Digital exclusion in the UK is not an abstract policy problem. It is a daily constraint.
Inquiry into Digital Inclusion and Health: Call for Evidence12/05/2025 09:30:00
As digital systems become increasingly embedded across the NHS, questions about access, equity, and accountability are growing more urgent.
Digital Poverty Alliance expands Tech4Youth scheme on Walney Island to provide free laptops for children01/05/2025 10:12:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has expanded its Tech4Youth scheme to Walney Island in Cumbria, providing free laptops for children to keep in the area.
Tech4Youth expansion reaches Walney Island28/04/2025 09:30:00
Digital access continues to shape opportunity – determining how young people learn, apply for jobs, and interact with the services that underpin everyday life.
Moving Forward Together: The Next Phase of the National Delivery Plan16/04/2025 09:30:00
On Tuesday, 3 June 2025, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will host a day of discussion and reflection at the Square Tower in Portsmouth to introduce the next phase of its National Delivery Plan.
DPA Delivers Devices to Children and Families in Ealing02/04/2025 09:30:00
Laptops and tablets, once forgotten in drawers or waiting to be recycled, are now powering schoolwork, job searches, and online appointments across Ealing.
DPA Expands Tech4YoungCarers Programme17/03/2025 09:30:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is expanding its Tech4YoungCarers programme to ensure that young carers across all of Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough, have access to the digital tools they need for education, work, and staying connected.
Safeguarding Britain’s Social Resilience13/03/2025 12:12:24
For decades, terrestrial television has been a constant in British homes, providing access to news, entertainment, and shared national experiences without the need for costly subscriptions or high-speed internet. Yet as digital services expand, the future of this universally accessible medium is being called into question.
Call for Evidence: An Opportunity to Shape Digital Inclusion Policy07/03/2025 12:15:33
Guided by the recently launched Digital Inclusion Action Plan, the UK government is taking a structured, long-term approach to digital inclusion. Led by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), this plan sets out a framework to address the barriers preventing millions from accessing essential online services, education, and employment.