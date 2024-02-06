Met Office
Turning cold
Cold air moving in from the north will see temperatures fall for many this week, increasing the chance of wintry hazards and a warning for snow issued for some.
Cold air will gradually sink southwards from Scotland bringing further rain to western Scotland and then much of England and Wales today (Tuesday), with totals likely to be highest in western areas.
Temperatures will drop to below average for the time of year as the rain clears to the south of the UK on Wednesday, leaving the whole of the country under the influence of largely dry, cold arctic air with an ongoing risk through the week of ice overnight.
A number of National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued, including a yellow warning in force for snow in Shetland today. From Thursday, there’s an increased chance of snow in some parts of the UK, with a yellow warning issued which covers much of Wales, northern and central England, and Northern Ireland.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said:
“There’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.
“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet. While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday. 1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area. This snow is likely gradually change to sleet and rain later on from the south.”
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2024/cold-with-snow-for-some
