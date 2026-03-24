Turning colder and wetter this week

Conditions turn colder and wetter this week, as more unsettled weather spreads across the UK following last week’s early taste of spring.

After the UK recorded its warmest day of the year so far last week – reaching 20.9°C in Wales on Wednesday – temperatures will fall this week, bringing the risk of frost and ice for some.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates recently said:

“After a spell of mild and brighter weather, the UK will turn increasingly unsettled in the coming days. A series of weather fronts will bring periods of rain, strong winds and much colder air by midweek. Wednesday could be quite a shock to the system. “Temperatures will range from 6°C to 10°C, but it will feel closer to low single figures for many areas in the wind. Wintry showers are likely, especially over higher ground in the north, and a widespread frost – with icy patches for some – is possible on Wednesday night. It should be a little milder again by the end of the week, with many areas seeing another spell of rain on Friday.”

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