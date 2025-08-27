Turning the tide: government clears path for almost 100,000 homes

The New Homes Accelerator has helped to remove blockages and speed up the building of almost 100,000 homes across England.

First year of operation sees expert team removing blockages and speeding up the building of almost 100,000 homes across England

The North West, London, Somerset and the South East next to benefit as six new priority large sites added to flagship New Homes Accelerator initiative, unlocking and accelerating delivery on another 12,000 homes

Over the Parliament, the Accelerator is expected to make a significant contribution to meeting the ambitious Plan for Change commitment of building 1.5 million homes and boosting economic growth

Nearly 100,000 new homes on large developments previously stuck in the planning system, or which were simply not progressing as fast as they should be, are now being given support to progress more quickly.

The New Homes Accelerator has addressed challenges that were holding back development on scores of large consented sites across the country by leveraging resource and expertise available to government and its housing and regeneration agency, Homes England.

Working families and young people will benefit as homes to buy and rent are built more quickly thanks to this important government intervention – helping more people get on the housing ladder, tackling the housing crisis while creating local jobs and boosting economic growth.

The New Homes Accelerator – a specialist programme established last year to get spades in the ground more quickly by cutting through barriers to rapid development – has already intervened through targeted support, including providing local areas with additional planning capacity and removing regulatory hurdles, to help speed up the delivery of 36,000 new homes across England that were not building out as fast as they should have.

The team has also driven forward planning proposals for another 63,000 homes through close engagement with arms-length bodies and other government departments, helping to unlock growth and make a real difference for future generations.

The expert team will now tackle specific problems on six new sites including Comeytrowe, also known as Orchard Grove, in Somerset, Wisley Airfield in Guildford, North Leigh Park in Wigan and Hampden Fields in Aylesbury, alongside two further sites confirmed in London, at Billet Road and High Road West. Together, targeted support through the Accelerator will expedite the delivery of over 12,000 homes with at least 25% affordable housing across all sites.

The intervention supports wider government reforms to tackle the country’s housing crisis and deliver our 1.5 million homes Plan for Change mission. The government also overhauled the National Planning Policy Framework, pushed forward with the Planning and Infrastructure Bill and invested £39 billion into the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner yesterday said:

“We’ve rolled up our sleeves and are breaking down the barriers which stop us from building the houses to buy and rent that families and young people need, helping to speed up the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes already. “We are continuing to take decisive action through our New Homes Accelerator to speed up the delivery of homes, meet our stretching 1.5 million homes target through the Plan for Change, and get spades in the ground to turn the tide on the housing crisis.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan yesterday said:

“I’m pleased the government is working with London boroughs to unblock housebuilding as part of its plan to deliver the good growth our country needs. I’m determined to use all the powers at my disposal to build the homes Londoners need and get Britain building again. “I look forward to working with Ministers on the action and investment needed to accelerate the delivery of new homes as we continue building a better, fairer London for everyone.”

Since it was launched by the Deputy Prime Minister in August 2024, the programme has focused on removing the planning and regulatory bottlenecks, enabling thousands of potential housing developments to progress more quickly.

Breakthrough progress is already happening at sites such as Worcestershire Parkway where 4,500 homes will be delivered, with the New Homes Accelerator working hand-in-hand with councils and housebuilders to fast-track delivery.

At the Wisley Airfield site in Guildford, the Accelerator has already helped Taylor Wimpey start on site by facilitating quick responses from statutory consultees, providing strategic support to the local planning authority, getting spades in the ground and begin work on the necessary infrastructure.

This site will deliver three new neighbourhoods of 1,730 homes, of which 40% will be Affordable Homes, and includes shops, sports and social facilities, as well as a school surrounded by a large public park.

Further information

The New Homes Accelerator is working across government to engage with arms-length bodies and other departments to streamline the delivery of housing and infrastructure, ensuring progress through the planning process, which has already helped to remove blockages in the system.

New sites set to benefit from the latest New Homes Accelerator support include: