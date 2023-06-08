Turning warmer but more unsettled

A change is on the way for much of the UK’s weather, with a warm plume of air from the south raising temperatures and introducing some thundery showers later this week and into the weekend.

The high pressure area which has been responsible for the last couple of weeks of settled weather for much of the UK will drift away towards Scandinavia, allowing a plume of warm air from the south to influence the weekend weather for much of the UK.

This transition in the weather will begin late on Friday for those in the southwest, with warm air from the south increasing the chances of some thundery showers in parts of Devon and Cornwall. The risk of thundery outbreaks increases and spreads further north and east through the weekend, with the possibility of hail and gusty winds possible in some places.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south. Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.”

“Coupled with the rise in temperatures is an increase in the likelihood of some potentially heavy and thundery showers, which could bring some localised disruption in the far southwest from as early as late Friday, but more likely more widely into the weekend, though it is not possible to be definitive about exact details this far from the potential event.”

Storm Oscar, which has been named by the Spanish Meteorological Service (AEMET), will not be impacting the UK, though will help to drive the warm plume of air into southern areas.

East and northeast Scotland are likely to be the main exception to the change in conditions, with an easterly breeze possibly keeping temperatures more subdued with cloud likely to persist for some. Some coastal areas will be cooler than the peak figures further inland, with sea breezes preventing the highest temperatures building on immediate coastlines.

Heat Health Alert

The UK Health Security Agency, which covers the healthcare sector in England, has issued a Yellow Heat Health Alert.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

Further ahead

Signals for next week indicate the risk of thundery downpours will continue at first for some with temperatures likely to remain above average. Eastern coastal areas could be slightly cooler again, with a resumption of an easterly breeze.

