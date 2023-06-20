TV’s Adam Henson joins Committee and Minister at Great Yorkshire Show

MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee are moving from Westminster to Yorkshire in July to engage with visitors to the Great Yorkshire Show.

The Committee will host two events on the main stage of the Show, the ‘GYS Stage’ – the launch of a committee report and a panel discussion hosted by TV’s Adam Henson which will feature the Minister for Food, Farming and Fisheries, the President of the National Farmers Union and the Chair of the Committee.

The Great Yorkshire Show is a celebration of agriculture, food, farming and the countryside. An annual event, it will be held this year July 11-14 in the 250-acre Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate. The official website is here.

The Committee is giving advance notice of its visit to Yorkshire so that journalists and members of the public can make the necessary arrangements to take part.

The Committee has two events at the Great Yorkshire Show which everyone is welcome to attend if they obtain the necessary accreditation or tickets.

1. Press Conference, 0930 – 10.15 am, Tuesday 11 July

The Chair of the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Sir Robert Goodwill MP, and Committee members hold a press conference at which they will launch a new report by the Committee on the merits and risks involved in species reintroductions in England.

Plant and animal species have been re-introduced as a way of reducing biodiversity loss – and more reintroductions are possible in the future.

The report follows an inquiry by the cross-party group of MPs who considered evidence on reintroduction projects including beavers and pine martens. The report launch will unveil a series of recommendations to the government which must be responded to within 60 days.

There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask Sir Robert and other members of the Committee questions at the press conference.

Scrutinising the Government’s actions, through the publication of reports, is one of the key activities of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee. It is one of many ‘Select Committees’ that look into government policies and activities. Select Committees are not government bodies but independent cross-party groups of MPs which can hold the government to account on behalf of Parliament.

Journalists who wish to attend this press conference must obtain Great Yorkshire Show press accreditation in advance. This must be done before Monday June 26 at this website. Members of the public who wish to attend the press conference will have to buy tickets to the Show in the normal way.

2. Panel discussion hosted by Adam Henson: 2.00-3.00pm, Tuesday 11 July

TV presenter Adam Henson will Chair a discussion on the challenges and opportunities for the farming sector. On stage will be:

Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers Union

Mark Spencer, Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Sir Robert Goodwill, Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee

There will be an opportunity to ask questions to the panel during a question-and-answer session.

Journalists who wish to attend this discussion must obtain Great Yorkshire Show press accreditation in advance. Please see above. Members of the public who wish to attend the discussion will have to buy tickets to the Show in the normal way.

The Committee looks forward to engaging with you at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Further information