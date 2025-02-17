Twelfth man’s conviction involving corrupt police officer referred to the Court of Appeal by CCRC

A man’s conviction, which was based on the evidence of a corrupt police officer, has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Errol Campbell was convicted in April 1977 of theft and conspiracy to steal from a goods depot in South London. The case against him was led by the discredited British Transport Police officer DS Derek Ridgewell.

The CCRC has now referred to the appeal courts 12 people’s convictions where the evidence of DS Ridgewell was central to the prosecution case.

DS Ridgewell led the case against Mr Campbell and several others, but along with colleagues DC Douglas Ellis and DC Alan Keeling, later pleaded guilty to stealing from the same goods depot.

The CCRC referred the convictions of Mr Campbell’s co-defendants, Saliah Mehmet and Basil Peterkin in August 2023 after the CCRC tracked down their family members. The convictions were both quashed in January 2024.

Mr Campbell appealed his conviction in 1978, but the conviction was upheld.

Mr Campbell died in October 2004.

As Mr Campbell is deceased an application was submitted to the CCRC in September 2024 by one of Mr Campbell’s family members, with the assistance of the charity APPEAL.

The CCRC has now determined that there is a real possibility that, like the convictions of 11 other people that have been referred to the court, Mr Campbell’s conviction will be quashed.

Anyone else who believes they might be a victim of a miscarriage of justice, convicted in a case involving Derek Ridgewell, is urged to contact the CCRC.

