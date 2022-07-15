HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Twenty years on, is MAPPA achieving its objectives?
Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) aim to bring together criminal justice agencies and other services to manage the risks that people convicted of violent or sexual offences pose to the public.
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation yesterday published a joint report conducted with Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons. This report looked at whether prisons, police and probation, along with other agencies, had achieved delivering MAPPA.
The inspection aimed to answer the following questions:
- Do the governance and leadership from the responsible authority agencies support and promote the delivery of a high-quality, personalised, and responsive approach to delivering MAPPA?
- Do the skills of all staff involved with MAPPA support the delivery of high-quality arrangements?
- Is timely and relevant information available to support high-quality MAPPA?
- Are arrangements with statutory partners, providers, and other agencies established, maintained, and used effectively to deliver high-quality services?
- How effective are MAPPA at keeping people safe?
Twenty years on, is MAPPA achieving its objectives? A joint thematic inspection of Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements
