Twenty years supporting Scotland’s partner countries

First Minister visits Malawi and Zambia on landmark anniversary.

First Minister John Swinney will visit Zambia and Malawi to see the impact of the Scottish Government’s international development and climate justice work on the lives of people in partner countries over the past two decades.

This will be the first time a First Minister has visited Malawi since the historic Co-operation Agreement between the governments of Scotland and Malawi in 2005, and the first ever visit to Zambia.

While in the countries, the First Minister is due to announce new international development funding for health and investment partnerships, and see existing programmes supporting education, advancing gender equality and helping to tackle the impacts of climate change.

Speaking ahead of his visit, the First Minister recently said:

“The 20-year anniversary of our overseas development programme is a landmark that we should be proud of – we have seen how working together with our partner countries to better understand their challenges, can have transformative impact on communities. “Current global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, conflict, poverty and inequality can only be addressed if the Global South and North work together. “Through that partnership approach, Scotland is both contributing globally and learning from our partners – for example providing joint leadership on climate justice, including loss and damage, and by focusing investment in traditionally neglected areas such as non-communicable diseases and disability education. “Our funding has helped to build operating rooms for children’s hospitals, establish research labs, advance gender equality, support renewable energy initiatives, and ensure children – in particular girls – can attend school. “At a time when governments across the world are cutting aid programmes overseas, internationalism, and international solidarity, has never been more important. “Scotland will continue to stand with the international community and to do our bit for a fairer, more equal world.”

CEO of the Malawi Scotland Partnership Linda Dembo recently said:

“We are deeply honoured to welcome the First Minister of Scotland to Malawi for a visit that not only strengthens our enduring friendship, but also marks 20 years of transformative partnership through Scottish Government international development support. “This milestone is a celebration of shared values, mutual respect, and the countless lives uplifted through collaboration. “At the Malawi Scotland Partnership, we remain committed to deepening these ties and amplifying the impact of our collective efforts.”

Background

The First Minister will travel to Zambia on Tuesday 14 October and return from Malawi on Monday 20 October.

International development – gov.scot

The Malawi Scotland Partnership (MaSP) is a Malawian owned and Malawian led national network which exists to support, inspire and develop links that benefit both Scottish and Malawian people.