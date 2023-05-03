Twenty-four hour listening line now offering support to families living with neurodivergent conditions

Families living with autism and other neurodivergent conditions can now access 24 hour support and advice, the Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.

This is being delivered via an expansion of the Community Advice Listening Line (C.A.L.L), with its skilled and experienced staff receiving additional training on neurodivergence from the National Autism Team.

The Neurodivergent project, which can also signpost neurodivergent individuals, their families and friends to helpful literature or service information, has been in place since April 2023. It’s impact will be evaluated to ensure it meets the needs of people living with these conditions.

The initiative forms part of Welsh Government efforts to deliver on its Programme for Government commitment to improve services and support for neurodivergent people.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan recently said:

I am taking a very active interest in ensuring that we are delivering the support neurodivergent people tell me they need. I have met with many families and heard about the struggles they experience in accessing help and support for autism, ADHD and Tourettes. Many families have expressed to me a need to be able to share their anxieties, that having someone who is able to listen to them, without judgement, would make a difference to their lives and well-being. I am pleased to say that we are listening and we are taking action. I hope this new listening line will help to deliver meaningful improvements to the lives of neurodivergent people and their families, and become a valued source of support.

C.A.L.L Helpline Manager Luke Ogden recently said: