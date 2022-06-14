Welsh Government
|Printable version
Twenty-six actions for Wales to eliminate HIV and tackle stigma
An ambitious plan setting out 26 actions to eliminate new HIV infections, improve quality of life and end stigma by 2030 has been published today (Tuesday 14 June) by the Welsh Government.
The draft 2023-26 plan, a Programme for Government commitment, sets out our future approach to prevention, testing, clinical care, living well with HIV and tackling HIV-related stigma.
The Health Minister will also announce £3.9m to further develop online HIV testing following the increasing success of the scheme during the pandemic. More people were tested for HIV between January and March 2022 than in any previous quarter.
The plan has been created by our HIV action plan working group which included community-based stakeholders, the voluntary and community sector, healthcare professionals, academics and people with HIV.
A 12-week consultation period has now opened for people and organisations to comment on the plan.
Between 2015 and 2021, Wales saw a 75 per cent reduction in new diagnoses of HIV. A significant factor in this was our commitment to provide Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for anyone who is clinically in need since the summer of 2017.
In 2021 there were 48 people newly diagnosed with HIV infection in Wales and approximately 2,800 people accessed care in Wales for HIV.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
We have come a long way since the dark days of the 1980s – which were so memorably depicted last year in Channel 4’s 'It’s a Sin' – when ignorance and cruelty towards people with HIV was rife.
There is no place for ignorance or intolerance in modern Wales and this plan sets out actions to tackle this.
Working with partners, we have made huge progress in improving access to testing and treatment in Wales and we’re proud of the significant reduction in new diagnoses of HIV.
There is more to be done and by implementing these actions, we can make a massive difference to the lives of people living with HIV and in protecting current and future generations from the virus. I encourage anyone living with or with experience of working with people with HIV to take part in our consultation.
Actions include increasing access to condoms and PrEP, breaking down barriers to testing, developing a national peer support programme for Wales and creating an HIV awareness programme including introducing it into the school curriculum.
Following the success of Fast Track Cardiff & Vale, a collaboration of public bodies which created Wales HIV Testing Week and piloted new services, the plan also recommends the introduction of an all-Wales coalition, Fast Track Cymru.
The aspiration is to make Wales a Fast Track Nation, supporting regional networks of health, social care and community groups to help reach the 2030 goals of no new HIV diagnoses and zero stigma.
Gian Molinu, Chair of Fast Track Cardiff & Vale, said:
We’re pleased that the Welsh Government has recognised that collaboration and inclusion is the way forward and made a commitment to encouraging new ways of working. It’s vital that people with HIV and the communities most affected have a say in these plans so we urge people to take part in the consultation.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/twenty-six-actions-wales-eliminate-hiv-and-tackle-stigma
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Media statement from Climate Change Minister Julie James14/06/2022 13:10:00
On this fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire we remember the 72 people whose lives were tragically cut short.
Expert panel on the devolution of broadcasting announced14/06/2022 12:10:00
Members of a new expert panel to pave the way for the devolution of communications and broadcasting powers to Wales has today been announced by the Welsh Government.
Wales hosts UK Steel Council14/06/2022 11:10:00
Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething hosted the UK Steel Council in Cardiff yesterday.
Six things you may not know about the new Curriculum for Wales14/06/2022 10:15:00
Yesterday the new Curriculum for Wales took another step closer, following the making of legislation setting out which secondary schools and settings will begin teaching their new curriculum from September.
Instrument contract with added social value is music to Finance Minister’s ears14/06/2022 09:05:00
Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans yesterday visited a workshop in Merthyr to see carbon neutral plastic trombones being assembled for Wales’s 7yr olds.
Successful projects celebrated at rural event13/06/2022 11:05:00
Four of the many successful projects to benefit from the European Union’s Rural Development Programme (RDP) have received awards for their achievements at a two-day event held at the Royal Welsh Showground.
£4m to help people with soaring fuel costs10/06/2022 14:05:00
Some of the most vulnerable households in Wales will receive further help with soaring energy bills, as Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt launched a £4m fuel voucher scheme.
Building on European funding successes vital to future of rural Wales09/06/2022 14:10:00
Building on the benefits significant European funding has brought to projects in rural Wales and the commitment of communities who have delivered them will be crucial as we look to the future.
Banning energy drinks for under-16s among new ideas to reduce obesity09/06/2022 12:10:00
Banning the sale of energy drinks for under-16s and limiting hot food takeaways near schools are among new ideas to improve the health of young people and stop the rising rates of obesity in Wales.