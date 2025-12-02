Crown Prosecution Service
Twice deported migrant jailed for re-entering the UK
An Albanian national who was deported from the UK twice in three years was recently (28 November) sentenced for breaking immigration rules by returning illegally again last year.
Emirjon Gjuta, 34, was deported from the UK in August 2020 after being convicted and sentenced for drugs offences. Police then arrested him in March 2022 for being in the UK illegally. He was convicted and sentenced for breaching his deportation order and for having another person’s identity document. He was deported back to Albania in March 2023.
At Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 4 September, he pleaded guilty to re-entering the UK in November 2024 in breach the 2020 deportation order. He was recently (28 November) sentenced to 14 months at Leeds Crown Court.
In his defence he claimed he had not had an interpreter at the court hearings in 2020 and 2022 so did not fully understand the contents of the deportation order or that it was still active.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which prosecuted him, presented documents signed by Gjuta confirming that he did not object to the 2020 deportation order which would remain in place unless he successfully appealed it. Gjuta never sought to appeal the order.
It is not clear how he arrived in the country in November 2024. He was arrested in Leeds in September 2025.
Nick Smith from the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“Emirjon Gjuta had no right to remain or work in the UK and has been deported twice already.
“It’s clear he does not care about the rules and has committed crimes when he’s been in the UK previously.
“The CPS will continue to work with the Home Office and police forces to prosecute those who have no right to be in the country.”
Notes to Editors
- Emirjon Gjuta (dob 5/4/1991) pleaded guilty of knowingly entering the UK in breach of a deportation order, contrary to section 24(1A) of the Immigration Act 1971.
- Nick Smith is a Senior District Crown Prosecutor from CPS Yorkshire & Humberside.
- In July 2019 Gjuta was convicted at Leeds Crown Court for conspire to produce a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis, and two counts of possess/control identity documents with intent. In September that year he was sentenced to a total of four years and six months imprisonment. In October 2019 he was served with the decision to deport letter and signed the disclaimer not to oppose his deportation. He was deported in August 2020.
- In March 2022 Gjuta was arrested for breaching a deportation order and false document offences and was sentenced at West Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court to eight months in prison. He was deported in March 2023.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/yorkshire-and-humberside/news/twice-deported-migrant-jailed-re-entering-uk
