National Crime Agency
Two arrested in NI in NCA money laundering investigation
Two men have been arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency in Northern Ireland as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.
The pair, one aged 45 and from Belfast, and the other aged 59 and from Newry, were detained in Newry yesterday (8 October) in an operation that saw around £65,000 suspected criminal cash seized.
After being questioned by NCA investigators they were released on bail.
The arrests follow a series of raids earlier in the year, as NCA and PSNI officers searched two businesses and two residential properties in the Newry area, leading to the seizure of cash worth around £2.6 million in sterling and euro.
A 26-year-old man from Newry remains on bail in connection with those seizures.
