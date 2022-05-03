National Crime Agency
Two arrested on suspicion of smuggling people into the UK in horseboxes
Two suspected members of an organised crime group smuggling people into the UK in horseboxes have been arrested in raids by the National Crime Agency.
Officers arrested a 50-year-old man at a commercial yard in Gravesend, Kent on Tuesday, seizing mobile phones and a vehicle.
Investigators believe separate concealments were built into vehicles, designed to hide individuals seeking to cross the border illegally.
A second man, aged 28, was arrested at Greenfields in Oswestry, Shropshire on suspicion of immigration and drug importation offences this morning.
Both men were questioned by NCA investigators and have been released on bail.
Branch Commander Lydia Bloomfield recently said:
“Our investigation is focused on an organised crime group that we suspect has been smuggling both people and drugs into the UK by using concealments in horseboxes and Heavy Goods Vehicles.
“Tackling people smuggling remains a priority for the NCA, and we are currently leading more than 60 investigations into organised immigration crime. These investigations involve some of the highest harm, highest threat crime groups.
“We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in this exploitative crime.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/two-arrested-on-suspicion-of-smuggling-people-into-the-uk-in-horseboxes
