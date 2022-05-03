Two arrested on suspicion of smuggling people into the UK in horseboxes

Two suspected members of an organised crime group smuggling people into the UK in horseboxes have been arrested in raids by the National Crime Agency.

Officers arrested a 50-year-old man at a commercial yard in Gravesend, Kent on Tuesday, seizing mobile phones and a vehicle.

Investigators believe separate concealments were built into vehicles, designed to hide individuals seeking to cross the border illegally.

A second man, aged 28, was arrested at Greenfields in Oswestry, Shropshire on suspicion of immigration and drug importation offences this morning.

Both men were questioned by NCA investigators and have been released on bail.

Branch Commander Lydia Bloomfield recently said: