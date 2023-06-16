National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Two arrests in Leicestershire over £120m cocaine haul hidden in charcoal
A major National Crime Agency operation against a suspected organised crime group that imported around 1.6 tonnes of cocaine into the UK has resulted in two arrests.
The drugs were found on 8 June when Border Force officers, who were working with the NCA, searched a container carrying 800 sacks of charcoal that arrived into London Gateway port on a ship from Panama.
The NCA believe the cocaine had been disguised as charcoal using a sophisticated chemical method, meaning a laboratory process would have been required to retrieve it.
It is thought to be the first time cocaine concealed in this manner has been encountered in the UK.
The drugs would have had a street-level value of in excess of £120 million.
Yesterday [15 June] officers from the NCA’s Armed Operations Unit, supported by armed units from Leicestershire Police, carried out a controlled delivery and raided two farm properties in Whitwick, Coalville, and Shepshed.
It came after the men, a 50-year-old from Coalville and a 31-year-old from Nottingham, were arrested at a location in Coalville town centre.
At the address in Coalville two self-loading pistols and a self-loading rifle were also recovered. They are now being forensically examined.
All of those arrested were detained on suspicion of importing class A drugs and are now being questioned. Searches are continuing.
NCA Regional Head of Operations Jacque Beer said: “The NCA focuses on the organised crime groups presenting the most significant threat to the UK, and this includes those involved in the international trafficking of class A drugs.
“This operation has prevented a huge amount of cocaine from making it on to the streets, where it would have generated criminal profit and fuelled further violence and exploitation.
“I’m grateful to Border Force, Leicestershire Police and partners from the Leicestershire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service for the support they have provided to our ongoing operation and investigation.”
Claudia Johnstone, Border Force Thames Command Assistant Director, said: “With thanks to the joint efforts of the NCA, Leicestershire Police and Border Force, over £120 million worth of cocaine has been prevented from plaguing UK streets.”
“We remain committed to working round the clock to intercept drug supply chains and will continue to work closely with our counterparts to identify and prevent the new methods criminals take to smuggling illegal drugs.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/two-arrests-in-leicestershire-over-120m-cocaine-haul-hidden-in-charcoal
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Dutch national extradited to UK over firearms seizure13/06/2023 15:25:00
A 34-year-old man from the Netherlands has appeared in court in the UK to face charges over the attempted importation of an AK47-style automatic rifle and handgun.
NCA freezes holiday home linked to South East Antrim UDA08/06/2023 14:15:00
A seaside holiday home in County Down believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering offences has been frozen as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency civil recovery investigation.
Alleged Kinahan organised crime group members arrested in Spain06/06/2023 11:15:00
Two men wanted by the National Crime Agency on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.
Most Wanted fugitive behind bars after international arrest05/06/2023 11:25:00
An organised crime boss who had been on the run since 2018 has begun an 11 year prison sentence after being extradited to the UK from Thailand.
Operation Venetic: Gang from Birmingham guilty of drugs supply and possessing deadly firearms02/06/2023 16:10:00
A National Crime Agency investigation has seen the conviction of three members of a Birmingham-based cocaine and heroin supply group which sourced lethal firearms to threaten rivals and customers
Operation Venetic: Final member of drugs gang jailed for role in industrial scale amphetamine factory in Scotland02/06/2023 15:10:00
The final member of an organised crime group that ran an amphetamine factory in Scotland and trafficked heroin and cocaine across the UK, was yesterday sentenced and given an 8.5 year prison sentence
NCA seize cannabis worth £6m in Northern Ireland30/05/2023 16:05:00
A lorry driver from Portadown has been arrested by National Crime Agency officers over a 300 kilo cannabis seizure at the port in Belfast.
Children's mental health worker who sexually groomed patients on Snapchat convicted26/05/2023 16:10:00
A mental healthcare assistant who groomed vulnerable underage patients at the clinic where he worked into sending sexualised images has been convicted.