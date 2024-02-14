Two board members reappointed to The National Archives.

The Secretary of State has reappointed Sonia Cargan and Rommel Pereira as Board Members of The National Archives.

Rommel Pereira

Appointed for a four year term, commencing on 01 May 2024.

Rommel Pereira is a Chartered Accountant and has been reappointed as a Non-Executive Board Member of The National Archives from 30th April 2024. He has previously held Board Director and executive leadership roles at the Bank of England, Financial Services Compensation Scheme, Metropolitan Housing Trust, JP Morgan Chase, Midland Bank and Reuters.

His non-executive directorships have included the public and not-for-profit sectors. He is currently on the Boards of Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Supply Chain Coordination Limited where he also chairs their Audit and Risk committees.

Sonia Cargan

Appointed for a four year term which commenced on 19 January 2024.

Sonia is currently the Chief Talent Officer at American Express, where she is responsible for creating the Global Talent Management, Leadership Development, Learning, Performance Management, Career Growth, and Internal Talent Mobility strategies and supporting initiatives for the company. She is also a member of the company’s Environmental Social and Governance Committee.

Prior to this position, Sonia spent 26 years serving in various leadership roles at American Express, including Vice President of HR in the UK and in Singapore, Senior HR Business Partner in New York City and, most recently the Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity Equity & Inclusion Officer. She was also a member of the Pension Trustee Board and is a board member of British American Business

Sonia holds a BA Honours in Social Administration from the University of Brighton and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. She was named one of Black Enterprise’s Most Powerful Women in Corporate Diversity 2019, features on the Cranfield ’50 Women to Watch 2019′ list, and has commented in a range of media on women in senior positions and diversity and inclusion.