Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Two brothers convicted for taking £750,000 out of failed investment firm
In a prosecution brought by the FCA, Peter Currie (59) was convicted by unanimous verdicts of 2 counts of fraud and 1 of money laundering and Andrew Currie (57) was convicted of 1 count of fraud and 1 of money laundering at Southwark Crown Court yesterday following a 5-week trial. Andrew Currie was acquitted of 1 count of fraud.
Before its collapse into administration in February 2018, Collateral offered peer-to-peer style investments on a website fraudulently claiming it was authorised and regulated by the FCA. In December 2015 Peter Currie, a Collateral Director, swapped the details of a separate company he had agreed to sell - Regal Pawnbrokers Ltd - for the details of Collateral on the FCA register. Over the following 18 months, the company was advertised as authorised to persuade people to invest in loans on the Collateral platform.
In January 2018 the FCA notified Peter Currie that they had uncovered the register change and ordered that Collateral cease unauthorised business. After this, Collateral not only continued to receive investments but Peter and Andrew Currie also removed approximately £750,000 from the Collateral client accounts.
At around the same time the Curries appointed, without informing the FCA as required, an administrator and transferred a further £88,000 from Collateral funds.
The integrity of the FCA Register is vital to consumer protection. The falsification of the official record by Peter Currie enabled Collateral to masquerade as an authorised firm to defraud consumers, and the jury has quite rightly concluded this conduct was criminal. The FCA has invested heavily in the Register to strengthen controls and make it easier for people to use, with more information available to consumers.
Both will be sentenced on 7 July 2023.
Notes to Editors
- Peter Currie (DOB 14/04/1964); Andrew Currie (DOB 29/07/1965).
- On 28 February 2018, Collateral purported to appoint an administrator. On 27 April 2018, on the FCA’s application, the High Court ruled that this appointment was invalid and appointed alternative administrators proposed by the FCA. Collateral has subsequently been put into liquidation.
- The charges faced by Peter and Andrew Currie were fraud by false representation, contrary to sections 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006; fraud by abuse of position, contrary to sections 1 and 4 of the Fraud Act 2006; and converting criminal property, contrary to section 329 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2000.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/two-brothers-convicted-750000-failed-investment-firm
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
We force third firm to reverse effect of misleading British Steel Pension Scheme offers19/05/2023 16:15:00
We have acted against another firm seeking to avoid liabilities under the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) redress scheme.
FCA secures £130,000 to return to investors19/05/2023 10:15:00
The FCA has secured two orders to return over £130,000 to victims of unauthorised investment arrangements and advice.
Help is available for those who need it, says FCA17/05/2023 16:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reminded borrowers they can get help from their lenders if they are struggling to keep up with payments, as it found the number of people struggling to meet bills and credit repayments has risen by 3.1m since May 2022 (10.9m, compared to 7.8m in May 2022).
FCA censures Lighthouse Advisory Services Limited for serious failings in relation to the British Steel Pension Scheme and £23m paid out in redress16/05/2023 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has censured Lighthouse Advisory Services Limited (Lighthouse) for the unsuitable advice given during the period 1 April 2015 to 30 April 2019 to people looking to transfer out of defined benefit pension schemes, including to members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS).
FCA warns of impending Consumer Duty deadline10/05/2023 12:15:00
With fewer than 90 days to go until the start of the Consumer Duty the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged firms to ensure they are ready for the 31 July deadline.
FCA continues action against unregistered crypto ATMs across the UK05/05/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has used its powers to inspect sites in Exeter, Nottingham and Sheffield suspected of hosting illegally operated crypto ATMs, as part of a continued crackdown on this illicit sector.
FCA publishes Decision Notices for Banque Havilland SA and three of its former employees05/05/2023 11:10:00
The FCA has decided to fine Banque Havilland £10m; its former London branch CEO, Edmund Rowland, £352,000; David Weller, a former London branch senior manager, £54,000; and Vladimir Bolelyy, a former London branch employee, £14,200.
FCA sets out steps to improve whistleblower confidence04/05/2023 15:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is today setting out actions to improve the confidence of whistleblowers – including sharing further information with whistleblowers on how it’s acted on their information; improving the use of information provided by whistleblowers; and improving how it captures information from whistleblowers.