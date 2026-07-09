Two Cambridgeshire PCs to face gross misconduct hearing over alleged investigation failures

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into alleged failures by Cambridgeshire Constabulary to investigate the report of assault on a man in Fletton, Peterborough on 27 September 2025 has concluded.

We have decided that two police constables should face a gross misconduct hearing.

One officer is alleged to have failed to conduct appropriate inquiries and both officers are alleged to have concealed this by recording inaccurate information in the crime report, including that there was no CCTV footage available.

Our investigation began after we received a referral from the force on Monday 10 November. This followed a Cambridgeshire Constabulary review of potential prior police contact with the suspect of the Huntingdon train attack that had happened on 1 November 2025.

IOPC director of engagement Emily Barry recently said: