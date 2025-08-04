Two charged and firearm seized from Birmingham flat

A man and a woman have been charged after the National Crime Agency (NCA) seized a firearm and ammunition from a property in Birmingham

Armed NCA officers deployed to an address in the Perry Barr area of the city on 29 July 2025 and arrested a 30-year-old man just before 6am.

Inside the property a search team recovered a viable handgun and ammunition stashed in a plastic bag.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested by NCA officers in connection to the firearms find.

Sufyan Lone, 30, and Alisha Buchanan, 25, both from the West Midlands, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 31 July charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition without the relevant certificates.

They were bailed by the magistrates to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 28 August.

Rick Mackenzie, NCA senior investigating officer, said: "Our operation has resulted in a viable firearm and ammunition being removed from criminal circulation.

"This weapon could have caused untold damage to our communities with potentially fatal consequences.

"Working closely with our partners in the UK and overseas, we are relentless in our efforts to suppress the availability of firearms to criminals."