Two charged in £4m drugs haul

Two men have been charged with drugs supply offences after nearly £4m worth of Class A drugs were seized in an operation by the specialist Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership.

An estimated 31 kilos of heroin and 10 kilos of cocaine with a joint street value of nearly £4m were recovered by the OCP – which comprises officers from the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police.

On 6 April, officers signalled for a van to stop in Huyton as it was believed be involved in supplying drugs.

The driver stopped the vehicle and allegedly ran away but officers recovered seven kilos of cocaine from the vehicle.

Following extensive enquiries, two warrants were carried out recently (28 April 2022) resulting in the arrests of two men, seizure of 41 kilos of Class A and £2,000 cash.

Gareth Purcell, 65, of Ullet Road, Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court recently (29 April 2022) accused of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Also appearing is Gareth Hooton, 34, of Pencombe Road, Huyton.

He is charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

The OCP is a specialist team set up to tackle high risk organised crime groups linked to drugs and firearms.

It is funded by Project Adder – Government money for targeted drugs enforcement combined with enhanced treatment and recovery services.